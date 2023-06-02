Joy’s resilience earns Bangladesh a hard fought draw against West Indies A

Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s resilient century secured a draw for the Bangladesh A team in the final day of their third four-day match against West Indies A at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Joy remained unbeaten on 114 off 268 balls with Shahadat Hossain unbeaten on 20 at the other end as the hosts reached 306-4 chasing a target of 461 runs.

Kevin Sinclair struck thrice for the tourists while Akeem Jordan claimed one wicket but Joy’s seven-hour-long marathon innings ensured the match ended in a draw.

Bangladesh A resumed the day’s play on 47-0, needing an improbable 414 runs on the final day for victory.