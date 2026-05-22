British High Commission hosts send-off reception for Bangladesh women’s cricket team ahead of T20 World Cup

British High Commission Dhaka hosted a special send-off reception in honour of the Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team as they prepare to depart for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in England and Wales this June, reports a press release.

The reception, hosted by British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke, celebrated the team’s achievements and wished them success as they prepared to represent Bangladesh on the global stage. The event brought together members of parliament, senior government officials, members of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), politicians, sports personalities, and representatives from the media.