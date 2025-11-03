India beat South Africa to win first Women's World Cup title

Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma starred with both bat and ball to propel India to their first Women's World Cup title with a 52-run win over South Africa on Sunday.

Hosts India posted 298-7 and then bowled South Africa out for 246 with spinner Sharma taking five wickets in front of a sell-out home crowd at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Verma top-scored with 87 and Sharma hit 58 off as many balls as India posted a challenging total after they were put in to bat in a final delayed two hours by rain.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt hit a valiant 101 but her departure off Sharma raised the noise at the 45,000-capacity stadium, which had turned into a sea of blue.