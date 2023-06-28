Warner shines before Australia lose Khawaja in second Test

Australia's David Warner made England pay for dropping him in helpful conditions with a quickfire fifty before the hosts removed Usman Khawaja after protesters briefly disrupted the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

It looked like Australia would get through the first day's opening session without losing a wicket when, to what became the last ball before lunch, Josh Tongue bowled Khawaja, playing no shot, for 17 with a delivery that cut back in.

Fellow left-handed opener Warner was 53 not out in Australia's total of 73-1.

That still represented a good morning's work for Australia, 1-0 up in the five-match series after a thrilling two-wicket win in last week's first Test at Edgbaston.

Australia were sent into bat by England captain Ben Stokes on a green-tinged Lord's pitch and under overcast skies that aided the hosts' four-strong frontline pace attack.