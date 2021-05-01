Rahul, Gayle and Brar lead Punjab Kings to victory over Kohli's Challengers

Captain KL Rahul, West Indies superstar Chris Gayle and slow left-armer Harpreet Brar led Punjab Kings to a 34-run win over Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Rahul hit an undefeated 91 from 57 balls in an innings which featured seven boundaries and five sixes.

Opening the batting, it was the third time that Rahul had ended his innings unbeaten in clashes with Bangalore.

Gayle, coming in at number three, made 46 from 24 balls with six boundaries and two sixes, sharing an 80-run partnership with Rahul.

Some impressive late hitting from Brar (25), batting at seven, helped boost Punjab's total to 179-5 off their 20 overs.