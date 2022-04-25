Rahul sends winless Mumbai to eighth loss

Skipper KL Rahul's unbeaten 103 and disciplined bowling helped Lucknow Super Giants to a resounding win over IPL powerhouse Mumbai Indians who remain winless this season.

Rahul's second ton of this edition steered Lucknow to 168 for six, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Mumbai to 132-8 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai, the richest and most successful side in Indian Premier League history with five titles, slipped to their eighth straight loss to stay bottom of the 10-team table.

"We haven't batted well in the tournament," Rohit said after their 36-run loss that only gives them a slim mathematical chance of making the play-offs.