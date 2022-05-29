Rajasthan opt to bat against Gujarat in IPL final

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final on Sunday.

Rajasthan were unchanged from their thrashing of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

"It is a used wicket, we're playing the second game here and (it) looks dry," Samson said in front of a nearly packed stadium that can accomodate 132,000 fans.