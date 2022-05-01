Rajasthan Royals wear special ‘SW23’ jersey in memory of Warne

The spin legend’s death from a suspected heart attack aged 52 on 4 March shocked the cricketing world, with Royals saying he “made us believe”.

Players from both teams stood in line with the umpires at the start of the game for a minute’s applause to celebrate the illustrious career of Warne - the “first Royal” as the team call him.

The victory for the Royals in 2008 not only lit up the Twenty20 tournament but also turned several rookie Indian cricketers including Ravindra Jadeja and Yusuf Pathan into popular names.