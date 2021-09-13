Ramiz Raja elected PCB chairman

Former Pakistan skipper and 1992 World Cup-winning player Ramiz Raja was on Monday elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) 36th chairman for a three-year term.

Ramiz Raja was elected in a special meeting presided over by the PCB election commissioner, justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed. Ramiz Raja, along with Asad Ali Khan, was nominated by the PCB patron, prime minister Imran Khan, on the PCB Board of Governors on 27 August for a three-year term, where they joined Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed, Javed Kurieshi (all independent members) and Wasim Khan (PCB chief executive).