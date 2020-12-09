Rampant Parvez eclipses Shanto’s show scoring ‘fastest’ T20 hundred

Parvez Hossain Emon, who was part of Bangladesh’s U-19 World Cup-winning team, hit a century off 42 balls, which is the fastest by a Bangladeshi batsman, in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Riding on his rampant batting display, Fortune Barishal chased down a total of 220 runs in 18.1 overs against Minister Group Rajshahi and won the game by eight wickets. And thus, Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 51-ball century in the first innings went in vain.

Tamim Iqbal, the captain of Fortune Barishal, won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rajshahi celebrated the chance of being sent to bat first amassing 131 runs in the first wicket stand.