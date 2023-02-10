Comilla thrash Rangpur, book a date with Sylhet in 1st qualifier

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the Comilla bowlers with three scalps in his three overs while left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam and West Indian spinner Sunil Narine claimed two wickets each.
With the win, Comilla finished the group phase with nine wins in 12 matches.
The defending champions had started their campaign with three consecutive losses but then went on to win nine straight games to seal their place in the first qualifier where they will face table toppers Sylhet Strikers.
Rangpur, on the other hand, slipped to third position with the defeat as they ended the group phase with eight wins in 12 matches.
Rangpur will now face the fourth placed Fortune Barishal in the eliminator match, where the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.
On the other hand, the winner of the first qualifier between Sylhet and Comilla will book a place in the final.
The loser of the first qualifier and the winner of the eliminator will face off in the second qualifier to determine the other finalist.
The eliminator and the first qualifier will be held on 12 February in Dhaka. The second qualifier will take place on 14 February at the same venue.
The final will be played on 16 February at the capital.
Before the knockout games, however, Barishal and Khulna Tigers will play in the final group phase match, which begins later on Friday.