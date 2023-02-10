Comilla thrash Rangpur, book a date with Sylhet in 1st qualifier

Comilla Victorians thrashed Rangpur Riders by 70 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday to finish second in the points-table in the group phase of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023.

Sent to bat, Liton Das hit a brisk 47 off 33 balls while Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah hit an unbeaten 20-ball 40 to power Comilla to 177-5 in 20 overs.

Rangpur never looked in contention to successfully chase the total, losing wickets in regular succession before getting bundled out for 107 in 17 overs.