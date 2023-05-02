All-round Mosaddek earns Abahani narrow win over Mohammedan

Abahani Limited came out on top against Mohammedan Sporting Club, defeating them by eight runs in both team’s first match of the Super League phase of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, reports news agency UNB.

Abahani all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain led the charge for his team with both bat and ball, scoring 63 and taking four wickets to guide his team to victory.