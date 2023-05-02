All-round Mosaddek earns Abahani narrow win over Mohammedan

Abahani Limited came out on top against Mohammedan Sporting Club, defeating them by eight runs in both team’s first match of the Super League phase of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, reports news agency UNB.
Abahani all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain led the charge for his team with both bat and ball, scoring 63 and taking four wickets to guide his team to victory.
Abahani batted first and posted a competitive total of 258-7 in 50 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali and Mosaddek struck half-centuries to guide their team to a fighting total.
For Mohammedan, Mushfik Hasan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2-32, while Shuvagata Hom took 2-47.
In reply, Mohammedan lost three early wickets, with their openers Imrul Kayes (one) and Soumya Sarkar (eight) failing to deliver. The number three batter Kamindu Mendis also struggled, and although Mahidul Islam Ankan (88) and veteran Mahmudullah (54) scored half-centuries, their efforts were not enough to seal the match.
Mohammedan eventually finished on 250-9.
Other than Mosaddek’s four-wicket haul, pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s 3-48 also helped Abahani ensure a victory over their perennial rivals.
In other matches of the first round of Super League, Agrani Bank Cricket Club edged Dhaka Leopards by one wicket in a tight contest. Jahurul Islam and Marshal Ayub scored half-centuries for Agrani Bank, while Rohit Rayudu took four wickets.
Meanwhile, Prime Bank Cricket Club thrashed Legends of Rupganj by 173 runs. Zakir Hasan and Shahadat Hossain Dipu hit centuries for Prime Bank to power them to 330-6.
In reply, Rupganj were all out for 157 in 38.3 overs, with Nasir Hossain and Mahadi Hasan taking two wickets each for Prime Bank.