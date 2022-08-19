South Africa take 161-run lead in first innings against England

South Africa’s Marco Jansen fell short of his half century before his side were bowled out for 326 in their first innings on Friday, giving them a handy 161-run lead over England on the third day of the first Test at Lord’s.

The 22-year-old giant fast bowler, in only his sixth test, was dismissed on 48 as South Africa moved from their overnight score of 289-7 in response to England’s first innings tally of 165.