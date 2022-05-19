Record-setting De Kock, Rahul help Lucknow seal play-off spot

Centurion Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul put on the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) highest ever opening stand of 210 to help Lucknow Super Giants book a play-off spot with a thrilling two-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Kolkata's Rinku Singh nearly pulled off victory in Mumbai with his 15-ball 40 but his departure on the penultimate ball saw Kolkata finish on 208-8 and bow out of the final-four race.

Marcus Stoinis defended 21 off the final over despite Singh's four and two sixes to start but he fell to a stunning one-handed catch by Evin Lewis as the fielder came running from deep backward point.