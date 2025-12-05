Australia race clear of England to seize control of 2nd Test

“That was a crucial last hour there for us. To get to the end of play six down gives us a bit of time in the morning in that day session,” said Marnus Labuschagne, who cracked 65.

At stumps Alex Carey, who was dropped first ball and again on 25, was not-out 46 with Michael Neser on 15, but England’s pace cartel made in-roads under lights in the evening session.

Australia were cruising at 291-3 before the expensive Brydon Carse removed Cameron Green (45) and Smith (61) in four deliveries to rekindle hope as England’s short-ball tactics paid off.

The bowlers, though, lacked consistency and were guilty of too many loose deliveries with Australia plundering 51 boundaries, while four easy catches were put down.

Weatherald, in only his second Test, slammed 12 fours and a six in a punchy knock before being trapped lbw by Jofra Archer with an angled yorker.

Labuschagne -- Australia’s form batsman with a slew of centuries in domestic cricket -- was similarly assured as the shadows moved over the ground.