Bangladesh taste 16-run defeat to Windies in 1st T20

A reckless batting show led Bangladesh to a 16-run defeat to West Indies in the first T20 International at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram Monday.

The visiting side managed to put up a respectable 165-3, thanks to a late blitz of Rovman Powell and skipper Shai Hope, setting Bangladesh challenging target.

Unable to display a power-hitting required to thrive in T20 format, Bangladesh eventually were bowled out for 149 in 19.4 overs.

Lower order batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the top-scorer for the side with 27 ball-33 but before his arrival, Bangladesh defeat was almost ensured when they were reduced to 77-6, with all specialists batters returning to dressing room.