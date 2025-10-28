Bangladesh taste 16-run defeat to Windies in 1st T20
A reckless batting show led Bangladesh to a 16-run defeat to West Indies in the first T20 International at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram Monday.
The visiting side managed to put up a respectable 165-3, thanks to a late blitz of Rovman Powell and skipper Shai Hope, setting Bangladesh challenging target.
Unable to display a power-hitting required to thrive in T20 format, Bangladesh eventually were bowled out for 149 in 19.4 overs.
Lower order batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the top-scorer for the side with 27 ball-33 but before his arrival, Bangladesh defeat was almost ensured when they were reduced to 77-6, with all specialists batters returning to dressing room.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim came down heavily on West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein, giving Bangladesh a pacy start but undid by a short-pitched delivery of pacer Jayden Seals in the second over, ending his 5 ball-15.
Akeal recovered from Tanzid’s harsh treatment to remove Saif Hassan (8) and skipper Liton Das (5) in quick succession before Towhid Hridoy appeared to have resisted.
But Jason Holder joined Akeal to further derail Bangladesh. Seals came back to his second spell to take the wicket of Hriody who made 28.
Tanzim and Nasum Ahmed gave Bangladesh a ray of hope, batting resolutely before Holder got rid of the former.
Seals then completely dashed Bangladesh’s hopes by taking out Nasum.
Holder and Seals picked up three wickets apiece for West Indies while Akeal took two.
Earlier, skipper Shai Hope anchored West Indies innings with 28 ball-46 not out, hitting one four and four sixes while Rovman Powell gave the late imputes with 28 ball-44 not out, also smashing one four and four sixes.
Hope and Powell helped the side milk 51 runs in the last three overs with Powell who struggled initially, smacking three sixes in a row in the last over.
West Indies took 22 runs, thanks to Powell storm in the last over, taking the score past 160.
Taskin Ahmed had figures of 2-36 after he had taken those two wickets in consecutive deliveries to get rid of Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford.
Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed stifled West Indies innings after Shai hope won the toss and opted to bat first. He gave away just 15 runs in four over.
Although he went wicket-less, his tight four overs kept West Indies tied for larger portion of the game.
Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain gave the first breakthrough with the wicket of Alick Athanze who made 27 ball-34 as West Indies were left to 59-1 in 8.2 overs.
Taskin then ended King’s painstaking stay in the crease after he made 33 off 36 and also removed Rutherford in the next delivery, keeping Bangladesh’s nose ahead.
While Shai Hope gave the innings a much-needed pace, Mustafizur Rahman strangled Powell until he broke the shackle free in the last over by treating Tanzim Hasan Sakib in disdain.
The second T20 International is on Wednesday at the same venue.