U-19 cricket
Asia Cup: Young Tigers beat Pakistan to confirm final
Skipper Azizul Hakim Tamim played yet another blistering knock as Bangladesh Under-19 team thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates to move to the final of the ACC Asia Cup.
They will take on India in the final to defense their title on Sunday at the same venue. India earlier at the same day, beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh youngsters put them in commanding position after wrapping up Pakistan for just 116 runs in 37 overs, thanks to a brilliant performance from the bowlers.
The batters, led by skipper Azizul Hakim Tamim then gunned down the total in dominating fashion, reaching the victory target in just 22.3 overs with 120-3.
Hakim fittingly signed off the game with a boundary to remain not out on 42 ball-61, an innings studded by seven 4’s and three 6’s.
Bangladesh got off to shaky as the openers were departed for just 28 runs with Zawad Abrar making 17 and Kalam Siddiki being out for duck after playing 14 balls.
Hakim then steadied the ship by counterattacking the Pakistan bowlers. He and Shihab James added 57 runs for the third wicket stand to edge the side closer to the victory.
Naveed Ahmed Khan removed James for 26 with the Bangladesh 32 runs away from the victory. Hakim then denied Pakistan making any inroads and sailed the side home without further trouble. Rizan Hossain was not out on 5 when Hakim confirmed the victory.
Earlier, pacer Iqbal Hossain Emon claimed 4-24 to leave Pakistan in miserable state. Put into bat first, Pakistan firstly were undone by pacer Maruf Mridha who snared 2-23. Mridha dismissed both of Pakistan openers Usman Khan and Shajzaib Khan for duck to give the side a strong start.
Emon then appeared in the stage to slice their middle order in no time.
Farhan Yousuf was the top-scorer for Pakistan with run-a-ball-32, an innings laced with one four and three sixes.
Muhammad Raziullah made 28 while captain Saad Baig added 18. Apart from these three batters Haroon Arshad was the only other to reach double digit figure with 10.