Rohit keeps India alive at T20 World Cup

The tournament's highest total proved too much for Afghanistan who finished on 144-7 in 20 overs.

"We wanted to get off to a good start which didn't happen in the first two games," said Sharma.

"We also knew run rate could come into play and we wanted to win by a good margin."

Afghanistan still remain in the hunt for the semi-finals along with New Zealand and India. Pakistan have already secured their place in the last-four from the group.

"It was a much better wicket today, to be fair," said India skipper Kohli.