Pakistan struggling on 62-2 after New Zealand pile on 449 in 2nd Test

Pakistan lost opener Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood Tuesday after a chaotic start to their innings before reaching 62-2 at tea on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

At the break, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam were at the crease on 17 and four respectively after New Zealand’s tail-enders lifted their team to a handy 449 runs.

Pakistan now trail by 387 with eight wickets intact on a slow National Stadium pitch.