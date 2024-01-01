This young group had no fear: Hathurusinghe

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe on Sunday praised the attitude of the "young group" in the 'Bengal Tigers' squad and said that they are fearless.

While speaking after the end of the 3rd T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand, Hathurusinghe also hailed Najmul Hossain Shanto's leadership skills and said that he was "tactically spot on" during the game.

"The attitude of the players, this young group had no fear. They wanted to compete in the middle. The other thing... the leadership of Shanto. Outstanding. He was tactically spot on, and very clear with the messages with the players, and what he expects from them. And I thought we did the basics longer than before," Hathurusinghe was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The head coach revealed the atmosphere in Bangladesh's dressing room is "much better" now since the communication is clear.