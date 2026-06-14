Bangladesh bat first in 3rd ODI for historic 3-0 sweep against Australia
Bangladesh stand in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto elected to bat first in the third and final ODI against Australia after winning the toss as his side seeks a historic series 3-0 sweep against the five-time champions at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today, Sunday.
Shanto is leading the side in absence of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was ruled out of the game after being hit on his head by a bouncer of Australian pacer Nathan Ellis in the second ODI.
“He is okay but has been monitored by the doctors,” Shanto said at the toss, disclosing the current condition of Miraz.
Bangladesh won the first match by 86 runs and second game by five wickets, both on DLS method to register its first ever ODI series victory against Australia.
The hosts also rested fast bowler Nahid Rana, brining in offspinner Mahedi Hasan for the series final.
Australia, too, made two changes to avoid a humiliating whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh.
Pacer Ben Dwarshuis and allrounder Oliver Peake were included, replacing opener Matthew Short and pacer Nathan Ellis.
“It has obviously been a disappointing series for us so far. We really want to put in a good performance today and finish it 2-1,” Australia stand in captain Josh Inglis said.
Line Ups:
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain Saikot, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
Australia: Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (w/c), Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.