Bangladesh bat first in 3rd ODI for historic 3-0 sweep against Australia

“He is okay but has been monitored by the doctors,” Shanto said at the toss, disclosing the current condition of Miraz.

Bangladesh won the first match by 86 runs and second game by five wickets, both on DLS method to register its first ever ODI series victory against Australia.

The hosts also rested fast bowler Nahid Rana, brining in offspinner Mahedi Hasan for the series final.

Australia, too, made two changes to avoid a humiliating whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh.

Pacer Ben Dwarshuis and allrounder Oliver Peake were included, replacing opener Matthew Short and pacer Nathan Ellis.