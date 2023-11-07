'Umpire asked me if I was serious', says Shakib in 'timed out' controversy

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said he "didn't know if it was right or wrong" and that the umpires asked if he was "serious" when he controversially appealed to have Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews given "timed out" in the World Cup on Monday.

Mathews became the first player in the 146-year history of international cricket to suffer the dismissal when he exceeded the two-minute limit to take strike when he arrived at the crease to bat.

The 36-year-old pleaded that the strap on his helmet wasn't secure and, as a result, wasn't ready to face his first ball.