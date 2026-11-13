Henry tears India top order apart as New Zealand romp to 244-run win

Henry tore India’s much-vaunted top order apart with the visitors, needing a massive 334 for victory, rolled for just 89.

New Zealand made 333 all out in the last over after being asked to bat, Young punishing two simple drops by Indian fielders to bring up his fifth ODI hundred.

India never stood a chance of chasing the total after Henry’s heavenly opening over.

Rohit edged his first ball to slip, Kohli was bowled facing his fourth ball, and then Iyer was pegged on his back leg to fall lbw.

India’s rebuild never happened, Ishan Kishan top-scoring with just 27.

“It’s quite funny isn’t it, the wind was quite strong so it was about keeping things simple,” Henry said of his incredible spell.