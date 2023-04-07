Shakib says ‘family emergency’ prompted him to pull out of IPL

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said he had to pull out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a ‘family emergency’.

Shakib was supposed to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023. There were talks about whether the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would allow him and Liton Das, who is also signed by KKR, to skip the one-off Test against Ireland and take part in the IPL.

However, the BCB didn’t let either of them go, giving them permission to leave for India after the Test. A few days after that, the situation took an unexpected turn as Shakib himself withdrew his name from the IPL.