Rupganj Tigers stun mighty Abahani

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) kicked off with a one of the biggest upsets in the domestic cricket's history, as the newcomer Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club stunned reigning champions Abahani Limited by 7 wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports BSS.

The Rupganj Tigers indeed won like a favourite against the domestic powerhouse who targets a hat-trick DPL title as the first team since the league gets List A status in 2013.

Opener Zakir Hasan was instrumental in the team's victory in their first appearance in the Premier League, hitting a 116 ball 1-117. His brilliant century trumped the century of Naim Sheikh, who struck 115 off 132 balls to help Abahani compile a respectable 255 -9 in 50 overs. But Zakir's century made the victory a cake-walk as Rupganj raced to the winning target with 48 balls to spare, keeping seven wickets intact.