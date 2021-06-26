Ruyel five-for scripts Mohammedan’s first victory in Super League

Young paceman Ruyel Miah claimed 5-21 as Mohammedan Sporting Club finally secured a victory in the super league phase of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League(DPL), beating Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 25 runs through DLS system at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Mohammedan lost their first four matches of the super league which raised their possibility of ending this phase without any victory. However, they found their form in the last match of the league and finished it with a much-needed victory, reports BSS.