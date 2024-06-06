Stoinis shines as Australia cruise past Oman in opener

Warner, in his final tournament before international retirement, compiled 56 off 51 balls, including six fours and one six, before falling in the penultimate over.

Warner’s innings propelled him beyond former captain Aaron Finch as Australia’s top run-getter in T20 Internationals with a tally of 3,155.

Four of Stoinis’ six sixes meanwhile came in the 15th over of the innings, bowled by Mehran, and triggered such a pace of acceleration that the 2021 champions were able to more than double their total over the last six overs of the innings.

“Davey (Warner) and I talked about (tactics) before that over,” Stoinis added in explaining the sudden batting onslaught. “And then you know how it is when you get the first couple balls away for boundaries, you just think you might as well try to turn it into a big over.”

Beaten by Namibia in a thrilling super over finale in their opening game on Sunday, Oman had seemed in the mood for a fight with the early dismissal of Travis Head followed by the Marsh-Maxwell double-blow.