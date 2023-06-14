The curse of wicket in first ball of a Test career

The 24-year-old must had been envisaging over a million times how he would bowl the first ball and he got the chance after Sri Lankan openers Sanath Jayasuria and Marvan Atapattu coasted to 39.

And how the Mumbai lad started! Atapattu nicked and Indian keeper Nayan Mongia held it to give Kulkarni a wicket in the first ball of his Test career! A dream anybody would cherish, or should one?

Perhaps what happens next would make one compelled not to achieve the feat. As they say the rest is history.

Jayasuria and Roshan Mahanama knitted a mammoth 576-run stand, the erstwhile world record to evaporate any excitement the young man had. Sri Lanka ended with a world record 952-6, the world record which looks unbreakable as Jayasuria made 340.