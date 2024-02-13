Exit door is also open, says new chief selector Gazi Ashraf

The question was asked to newly appointed chief selector of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Gazi Ashraf Hossain. How far Gazi Ashraf would be able to work independently?

He is set to take charge from 1 March. But the question was raised at a media conference to him multiple times as this has turned into a culture in Bangladesh cricket that the selection committee would work under a severe pressure from different quarters. Different media even reported about interference from the top boss of the cricket board in team selection.