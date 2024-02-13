Exit door is also open, says new chief selector Gazi Ashraf
The question was asked to newly appointed chief selector of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Gazi Ashraf Hossain. How far Gazi Ashraf would be able to work independently?
He is set to take charge from 1 March. But the question was raised at a media conference to him multiple times as this has turned into a culture in Bangladesh cricket that the selection committee would work under a severe pressure from different quarters. Different media even reported about interference from the top boss of the cricket board in team selection.
That is why the question persists - how far Gazi Ashraf himself and his selection committee would be able to work independently?
Gazi Ashraf, however, assured everyone present at the conference that they would work independently to select the team. And, if he cannot do that, the exit door is always open for him.
I believe there will be no joy in work if it is not done with freedom. The door is always open. The entrance and the exit are always open
The new chief selector will be accompanied by new member Hannan Sarkar, a former opener of Bangladesh national cricket team, and Abdur Razzaque, who is already a selector.
Although the current committee of selectors will continue until 28 February and the new committee will take charge on 1 March, Gazi Ashraf and Hannan Sarkar talked to the media at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka’s Mirpur today, Tuesday, mostly at the initiative of the new chief selector.
“There will be freedom. We talked about this,” said Gazi Ashraf at the conference.
Responding to another question about this, he stated, “I believe there will be no joy in work if it is not done with freedom. The door is always open. The entrance and the exit are always open.”
The newly appointed chief selector did not comment on the previous committee’s working style.
Since this is about selecting the team, the captain and coach will surely be involved in the process. We shall try to follow the international systems
He, however, said, “Since this is about selecting the team, the captain and coach will surely be involved in the process. We shall try to follow the international systems.”
Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has had an influence in team selection during the time of the selection committee of Minhajul Abedin. Reportedly, his wishes got prominence in choosing players.
Gazi Ashraf maintained a diplomatic stance on this question. Smilingly he said, “Ball is not yet delivered. Let the ball come and let me play the ball.”
He did not also want to talk in detail about everything before taking the charge. He said he would talk to the media after having a clear idea on some issues after a meeting with Jalal Yunus, the head of cricket operations at BCB.
Gazi Ashraf, however, mentioned one thing - he would talk to the new cricketers and plans to work keeping in mind the age and performance stats of the cricketers.
He also hoped that the cricketers would take part in domestic matches alongside the international fixtures.
Selector Hannan Sarkar hoped his eight years’ experience of working as selector for age-level cricket would help him in his national duties.