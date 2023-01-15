Kohli smashes 166 to power India to 390-5 against Sri Lanka

Opener Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli hit fluent centuries as India posted 390-5 against Sri Lanka in their bid to sweep the series in the third one-day international on Sunday.

Gill made 116 and then the in-form Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls – his third ODI hundred in the last four innings – to boost India's mammoth total in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 131-run second-wicket stand between Gill and Kohli stood out after India elected to bat first.