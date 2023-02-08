Zimbabwe's Ballance second player to score centuries for two countries

Gary Ballance became only the second Test batsman after Kepler Wessels to score a century for two countries, hitting an unbeaten 137 for Zimbabwe against the West Indies in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Needing at least 248 runs in reply to a West Indies' declaration of 447-6 to avoid a possible follow-on, Zimbabwe declared on 379-9 after the second session on day four of the first Test.

That left the hosts trailing by 68 runs after the first innings in their first Test since losing to Bangladesh two years ago.

Batting again, the tourists were 21-0 at the close, giving them a lead of 89 runs going into the final day at the Queens Sports Club.