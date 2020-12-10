Sabbir, Robiul star as Dhaka secure playoff berth

Despite their failure, Sabbir was firm at the other end of the wicket and ended up on 56 of 38 balls with five fours and three sixes. Akbar Ali also did well smashing 31 off 14 balls with one four and four sixes in a single over bowled by Nazmul.

For Khulna, Shahidul Islam bagged two wickets while Mashrafe, Nazmul and Hasan Mahmud took one wicket each.



In reply, Jahurul Islam hits 53 off 36 balls with four fours and two sixes but failures of the other batsmen cost them the match. Zakir Hasan, who hit a fifty on his first game in the event, posted only one this time while Shakib continued to struggle with the bat as he posted only eight runs off seven balls with one four.





