Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised in Mumbai

Nearly a week after testing positive for Covid-19, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised "as a precautionary measure", reports UNB.
The 47-year-old took to social media to announce the development on Friday. He was previously quarantining at his Mumbai home.
"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," he tweeted.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, Sachin tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27 and was in home isolation ever since.
He also wished his teammates on the 10th anniversary of India's historic second World Cup win. Sachin was part of the winning team that ended India's 28-year-old World Cup drought on April 2, 2011.
"Wishing all Indians and my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," Sachin tweeted.
Sachin retired in October 2013 after playing his 200th Test match against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in his hometown of Mumbai. It was a 24-year-long stint since his Test debut in November 1989 against Pakistan in Karachi at the age of 16.
The former Indian batsman, who captained India twice during his career, is the highest scorer of all time in international cricket, having more than 30,000 runs in his kitty.
Sachin is also the only cricketer in the world to play 200 Tests and score as many as 100 international hundreds. He has amassed 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83 and 15,921 runs from 200 Tests.
He was also conferred India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 2014 by then president Pranab Mukherjee.
Since his retirement, 'The God of Cricket' has garnered fans in the startup community also -- playing the role of an ideal civilian mentor to the young minds of India.
In 2010, Time magazine included Sachin in its annual Time 100 list as one of the 'Most Influential People in the World.