Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised in Mumbai

Nearly a week after testing positive for Covid-19, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised "as a precautionary measure", reports UNB.

The 47-year-old took to social media to announce the development on Friday. He was previously quarantining at his Mumbai home.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," he tweeted.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, Sachin tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27 and was in home isolation ever since.