Sachin Tendulkar returns home after Covid scare

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday returned home after almost a week in hospital as a precautionary measure to combat the coronavirus.

The 47-year-old “little master” of batting, who went into hospital on Friday, is one of the most high-profile cases of a new pandemic surge in the country of 1.3 billion people.

“I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate,” Tendulkar tweeted.

“I would like to thank everyone for all the wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it.

“I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me & have been working tirelessly over a year in such difficult circumstances.”