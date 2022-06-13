Saifuddin confident of performing well after his injury hiatus

“I may be a bit unlucky that I have to suffer from injuries unlike other pacers,” Saifuddin told the reporters on Sunday. “But this is the way of life. I have to keep it in mind. I don’t know how long I can play without being injured.”
Saifuddin got his international cap back in 2017. Bangladesh have played around 130 international matches after that, but Saifuddin was a part of the team in less than half of them. He often needed to stay out of the game due to injuries.
In his cricketing career, Saifuddin never played in the West Indies for the national team. Ahead of his first international tour to the West Indies, the all-roudner is excited and confident of doing well. He said he is preparing himself by watching videos of the matches that took place in the West Indies.
“Since it’s my first tour to the West Indies, I don’t have any idea about the condition or wickets we may face there,” Saifuddin said. “But it’s the age of YouTube, so we can watch the matches we have played there. It will surely help to get some idea about the wickets there. I’m trying this way to get as many ideas as I can."