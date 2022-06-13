Saifuddin confident of performing well after his injury hiatus

Right-arm pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin is confident of doing well in the limited-overs series in the West Indies after an injury hiatus, UNB reports.

The all-rounder is busy preparing for this series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Saifuddin played his last international match back in October 2021. Since then he was out of competitive cricket for a long time. He returned to cricket with the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. But another injury forced him to sit aside.