How much can pace leader Taskin Ahmed deliver in Australia?

This incident took place during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) earlier this year. After training at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Rajshahi Warriors captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was resting. Taskin Ahmed was walking past him a short distance away.

Najmul called out to Taskin, almost shouting, “I do not know what you will do for the rest of the year, but you have to play four Tests this year.”

When Taskin came closer, Najmul made his point clear – the captain wanted Taskin in the playing eleven for all four Tests against Australia and South Africa.

The first of those four Tests begins on 13 August, against Australia in Darwin. The second Test will start in Mackay on 22 August. Bangladesh will rely heavily on its pace-bowling department, led by Taskin, during the two-Test series.

The ICC has also identified Taskin as one of the key members of Bangladesh’s pace attack for the series.