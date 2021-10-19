Scotland elect to bat against Papua New Guinea

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer won the toss and elected to bat first against Papua New Guinea in the opening round of the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Scotland, who shocked Bangladesh in a Group B encounter on Sunday, have one change from their six-run win in Muscat with Alisdair Evans coming in for Safyaan Sharif.

"Enough time to take it all in and create a few memories," Coetzer said of the Bangladesh win at the toss.

"We're capable of achieving great things as a nation."