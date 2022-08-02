Lewandowski, Bayern clear air after rocky Barcelona move

The 33-year-old and Bayern bosses have criticised each other over the way they handled the transfer, with Lewandowski saying there had been lot of “politics” from the side of the club who were “trying to find an argument” to sell him.

Bayern in turn said the situation had been caused by the player who asked to leave despite having a contract to 2023.

“Everything is fine. I met everyone and thanked them,” Lewandowski told Sky television from his car before driving away from the club offices. “I will never forget what I received here and what I experienced.