Seventh Pakistan cricketer positive for COVID-19

A seventh Pakistan cricketer tested positive for COVID-19 as the team remained confined to their hotel in Christchurch on Saturday, unable to train and with a question mark over their New Zealand tour.

The Pakistanis, who only arrived four days ago, are already on a “final warning” for breaching New Zealand’s tight quarantine restrictions, with the growing number of coronavirus cases adding pressure to preparations for their opening match on 18 December.

Despite all members of the squad returning negative tests before flying to New Zealand, six came up positive after testing on day one in the country.