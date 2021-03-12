Shahidi’s double ton leaves Zimbabwe in a spin in second Test

A historic double hundred from Hashmatullah Shahidi left Zimbabwe under a huge Afghanistan total of 545-4 declared in the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Zimbabwe were 50 without loss in reply after the second day’s play was taken over once again by Shahidi and Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan, who shared the country’s highest partnership in a Test match.

Shahidi remained not out on 200 while Asghar scored 164.

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch continued to hold up for batsmen but Zimbabwe will still need to score 346 to avoid the follow-on and the prospect of facing Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is likely to get spin from the third day.