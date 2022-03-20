Shakib Al Hasan: From ‘passenger’ to driving seat

In a surprising move, he though joined the side at the eleventh hour, the BCB president still said that Shakib was mentally disturbed and he might take a break during the series.

So, there was concern over Shakib’s full involvement in the match even though captain Tamim Iqbal made it sure that the ace all-rounder will be available for the whole series.

But Shakib was involved wholeheartedly in the match and that showed what he could do, when he got charged up fully. He not only played his highest knock against South Africa but also motivated youngster Yasir Ali who combined a match-winning 115 off 81 for the fourth wicket stand with him.