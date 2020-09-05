Shakib finally begins practice at BKSP

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan finally started his practice session on Saturday at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) in a bid to prepare him to return to cricket ground, reports BSS.

Shakib, who is serving a ban, imposed by International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches, will continue his practice here at the BKSP until his ban comes to an end on 29 October.

“Shakib has started his practice session from today. Coach Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedin Fahim have been supervising his practice session,” said BKSP public relations officer Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman.