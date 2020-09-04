Shakib tests COVID-19 negative

Bangladesh cricket team’s star all rounder Shakib Al Hasan has tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.
Sources from his family confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Shakib underwent COVID-19 tests on Thursday after his return from the USA early Wednesday. He also tested negative in the USA.
Shakib will join a personal training programme in Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) soon.
The southpaw is currently serving a two-year ban, with one year suspended, imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to failing to report corrupt approaches made to him.
The ban will end on 29 October this year.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan earlier announced that Shakib will return to Bangladesh squad in the second Test of three-match Test series in Sri Lanka tour.
The first and second Test are slated for 23 and 31 October at Kandy stadium and the final one on 8 November in Colombo.