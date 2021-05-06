Shakib, Mustafizur return to Dhaka

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan and left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman arrived in Dhaka from India, reports UNB.
They were playing Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively.
A special flight, carrying Shakib and Mustafizur, landed in Dhaka at 3:30pm on Thursday. They now will have to maintain a strict 14-day quarantine in a Dhaka hotel.
The latest edition of IPL has been suspended indefinitely after the Covid-19 hit the event.
On 3 May, two of Shakib’s KKR teammates tested positive for Covid-19. More players from several IPL franchises have also found to be positive for the deadly virus and the authority was forced to suspend the league indefinitely.
Shakib and Mustafizur, however, were stuck in India as the Bangladesh authority imposed a ban on the flights from India to stop the transmission of the virus. The two cricketers had to wait for two days to return home.
Shakib and Mustafizur are drafted in the preliminary squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on 23 May.
Both of them missed the Sri Lanka tour for a two-match Test series that took place in Sri Lanka. They were on leave to take part in IPL.