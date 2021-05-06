Shakib, Mustafizur return to Dhaka

On 3 May, two of Shakib’s KKR teammates tested positive for Covid-19. More players from several IPL franchises have also found to be positive for the deadly virus and the authority was forced to suspend the league indefinitely.

Shakib and Mustafizur, however, were stuck in India as the Bangladesh authority imposed a ban on the flights from India to stop the transmission of the virus. The two cricketers had to wait for two days to return home.