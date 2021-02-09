Shakib seeks permission to skip New Zealand tour

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has sought the permission of Bangladesh Cricket Board to skip the New Zealand tour which will take place in March-April this year, reports news agency UNB.

In this tour, Bangladesh will take on the hosts in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The matches will be played at Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton, Napier and Auckland.

The cricket operations chairman of BCB, Akram Khan, confirmed that the all-rounder has sent a letter to the board seeking paternity leave.

Shakib and his wife Ummey Ahmed are expecting their third child.