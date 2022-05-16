Shakib shows his impact even without practice: Herath

Shakib Al Hasan gave the Bangladesh team a necessary balance it needs in the Test cricket, said spin-bowling coach Rangana Herath, reports BSS.

According to Herath in this kind of unforgiving condition, Shakib's presence boosted the side many ways even though Sri Lanka put them in driving seat for the timebeing, reaching 258-4 on day one of the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday.

Shakib returned to the side after recovering from his Covid-19 and it was his first Test in this year. There was some debate whether he should play the game without having any practice.