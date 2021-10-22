Shakib takes most wickets in T20 WC to equal Afridi’s record

Shakib’s four-wicket haul helped the Tigers register an 84-run win against Papua New Guinea in the ongoing T20 World Cup and book a place in the next phase of the World Cup -- the Super 12.

In Thursday’s match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a mammoth 181 for 7 in 20 overs. Mahmudullah Riyad posted 50 off 28 balls while Shakib hit 46. In reply, Papua New Guinea tumbled for 97 for all wickets in 19.3 overs. It was Bangladesh’s biggest win in terms of runs.

“We’re getting more confident playing each game. The defeat in the first match was a setback, but in the T20 format, the team that is better on the day wins. But now the pressure is off and we can play expressively,” Shakib said.