Shakib’s father-in-law passes way

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al HasanProthom Alo

Shakib Al Hasan hurriedly left for the US on Tuesday night to be with his father-in-law who had fallen critically ill. Unfortunately, his father-in-law died before he could reach.

The star cricketer’s father-in-law, Mumtaz Ahmed, 72, passed away Wednesday afternoon.

Mumtaz Ahmed had been living in the US for almost three decades. He had long been suffering from respiratory problems. A few days ago his health condition deteriorated.

Advertisement
default-image

Shakib had been playing for Gemcom Khulna in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, but had to leave for the US before the final due to his father-in-law’s condition. But wife Umme Ahmed Shishir’s father passed away before he could reach the US.

Mumtaz Ahmed was from Narsingdi district in Bangladesh. Once Shakib reaches the US, it will be decided whether Mumtaz Ahmed’s body will be brought back to the country or not.

Two days before his father-in-law’s death, Shakib’s uncle (fufa) Omar Ali, 66, died on Monday. He was buried at Magura.

Shakib hadn’t picked up pace in his performance after returning to competitive cricket though the Bangabandhu T20 tournament.

In the 9 matches he played for Khulna in the tournament, he averaged 12.22, scoring 110 runs and taking 6 wickets. His performance may have been poor, but his team is in the finals. Shakib had to leave before the semi finals.

More News

Kohli promises less niggle, more respect in Australia series

In this file photo taken on 1 March, 2019, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli speaks at a press conference ahead of the first one day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Virat Kohli is not panicking about the World Cup despite India being ravaged in the media for their first one-day series defeat at home since 2015 at the hands of a resurgent Australia. -- Photo: AFP

Mushfiqur seeks apology publicly for unexpected behaviour

Bangladesh former captain and the skipper of Beximco Dhaka in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Shakib to miss final over family emergency

Gemcon Khulna all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leaves Bangladesh for the US due to a family emergency

Dhaka knock Barishal out of the race

Beximco Dhaka knocked Fortune Barishal out of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Monday