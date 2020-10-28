Shakib's ICC ban ends today

Sports Correspondent
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al HasanFile photo

Tomorrow's sun will certainly be a brighter one for Shakib Al Hasan as International Cricket Council's (ICC) ban on the Bangladesh’s all-rounder cricketer will end today (Wednesday).

There will be no obstacle for Shakib to return to the cricket from tomorrow. Bangladesh will get him again with the bat and ball.

Shakib, one of the world’s greatest all-rounders, was banned as he did not inform the ICC Anti-Corruption Division after receiving offers of fixing two international matches and one IPL game.

Advertisement

The two international matches were against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the tri-nation series held in Bangladesh in January 2018. Shakib was given another offer during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab that year, which is violation of ICC's Anti-Corruption Act.

A certain Deepak Aggarwal, an Indian gambler, offered him three times.

Later, the ICC found evidence that Shakib had three contacts with him. They interrogated Shakib twice on 23 January and 27 August last year. On 29 October, the ICC finally banned Shakib from all forms of cricket for two years after he admitted his mistake. The second year was a moratorium.

More News

Why Rashid is ‘the toughest’ bowler to hit in T20

Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan

Australia confirm schedule for India series

India`s captain Virat Kohli (L) shakes hands with Australia`s captain Aaron Finch as he celebrates after victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Australia at The Oval in London on 9 June 2019

'Don't retire': 'Universe Boss' Gayle still IPL force at 41

Kings XI Punjab cricketer Chris Gayle plays a shot

Zimbabwe face bubble trouble against fancied Pakistan

Zimbabwe face bubble trouble against fancied Pakistan