Sheikh Jamal win maiden title

Sheikh Jamal, led by Imrul Kayes, have accumulated 24 points in 14 games, where they have won 12 matches and lost only twice. Legends of Rupganj, who won their match against Gazi Sports Cricketers by 196 runs on Tuesday, are in second position with 20 points from also 14 games.
With one match to go for both teams, Sheikh Jamal now have an unassailable lead in the points-table.
Earlier, Sheikh Jamal finished the group phase of the competition at the top of the table with nine wins and just one loss in 10 games.
In the Super League phase, they have won three and lost only one match, which was against Prime Bank Cricket Club.
On Tuesday, Abahani were seemingly heading towards a paltry total after reaching 154-6 after 39 overs. But in the last 11 overs they made 75 runs, thanks to an unbeaten seventh wicket stand from Jaker and Saifuddin.
Medium pacer Ziaur Rahman took two wickets for Sheikh Jamal while four other bowlers claimed one wicket each in a team effort.
Sheikh Jamal’s chase hit a snag as they were five wickets down for just 78 runs after 25 overs. With experienced batters like Mushfiqur Rahim and Imrul Kayes already back in the hut, the onus fell on Nurul to lead the chase.
The wicketkeeper-batsman delivered in a big way as he formed a 78-run partnership with Kashmiri all-rounder Parveez Rasool (33) and an unbroken 82-run stand with Ziaur Rahman (39) to see Sheikh Jamal home with three overs to spare.
Nurul finished the chase in style with a boundary. Before the ball could reach the boundary ropes, Sheikh Jamal players and support staff charged into the ground to celebrate the first DPL title win in the club’s history.