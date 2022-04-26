Cricket

Dhaka Premier League

Sheikh Jamal win maiden title

Nurul Hasan played a match-winning knock for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club sealed their maiden Dhaka Premier League title on Tuesday by defeating Abahani Limited by four wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Sheikh Jamal bowlers restricted Abahani to 229-6 in their 50 overs. Towhid Hridoy top-scored for Abahani with 53 while Jakir Ali and Mohammad Saifuddin played a handy 47 and 44-run knocks respectively down the order.

In reply, Nurul Hasan struck a run-a-ball 81 to guide Sheikh Jamal to 232-6 in 47 overs to help the Dhanmondi club ensure their title with one match in hand.

Sheikh Jamal, led by Imrul Kayes, have accumulated 24 points in 14 games, where they have won 12 matches and lost only twice. Legends of Rupganj, who won their match against Gazi Sports Cricketers by 196 runs on Tuesday, are in second position with 20 points from also 14 games.

With one match to go for both teams, Sheikh Jamal now have an unassailable lead in the points-table.

Earlier, Sheikh Jamal finished the group phase of the competition at the top of the table with nine wins and just one loss in 10 games.

In the Super League phase, they have won three and lost only one match, which was against Prime Bank Cricket Club.

On Tuesday, Abahani were seemingly heading towards a paltry total after reaching 154-6 after 39 overs. But in the last 11 overs they made 75 runs, thanks to an unbeaten seventh wicket stand from Jaker and Saifuddin.

Medium pacer Ziaur Rahman took two wickets for Sheikh Jamal while four other bowlers claimed one wicket each in a team effort.

Sheikh Jamal’s chase hit a snag as they were five wickets down for just 78 runs after 25 overs. With experienced batters like Mushfiqur Rahim and Imrul Kayes already back in the hut, the onus fell on Nurul to lead the chase.

The wicketkeeper-batsman delivered in a big way as he formed a 78-run partnership with Kashmiri all-rounder Parveez Rasool (33) and an unbroken 82-run stand with Ziaur Rahman (39) to see Sheikh Jamal home with three overs to spare.

Nurul finished the chase in style with a boundary. Before the ball could reach the boundary ropes, Sheikh Jamal players and support staff charged into the ground to celebrate the first DPL title win in the club’s history.

