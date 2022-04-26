Sheikh Jamal win maiden title

Sheikh Jamal, led by Imrul Kayes, have accumulated 24 points in 14 games, where they have won 12 matches and lost only twice. Legends of Rupganj, who won their match against Gazi Sports Cricketers by 196 runs on Tuesday, are in second position with 20 points from also 14 games.

With one match to go for both teams, Sheikh Jamal now have an unassailable lead in the points-table.

Earlier, Sheikh Jamal finished the group phase of the competition at the top of the table with nine wins and just one loss in 10 games.

In the Super League phase, they have won three and lost only one match, which was against Prime Bank Cricket Club.